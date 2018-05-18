Blac Chyna's Assistant Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support: Report

"After a catscan and a couple of days, Patty was finally stable and doctors advised to terminate her pregnancy, therefore; lowering the chances of another head bleed which would leave her permanently disabled or dead," the description continues. "Patty's pregnancy was sadly terminated on December 28, 2017. On January 11, 2018 she had a seizure which caused her brain to bleed again, this time the bleed was of a stronger magnitude and left Patty in a state of coma."

The Blast also reports that Patty suffered the brain hemorrhage in January at Chyna's salon in Encino, Calif.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for Patty's medical expenses and to help her children. A donation from Chyna's ex, Tyga (real name Michael Stevenson), can be seen on the GoFundMe page. He was the first to donate to the page, in the amount of $5000. About $34,000 has been raised since the page was created in January.

Chyna has yet to comment on Patty's death.