Meghan Markle Says She Feels "Wonderful" Hours Before Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 18, 2018 11:02 AM

With just hours left to go until the royal wedding, Meghan Markle and her Doria Ragland have arrived to Cliveden House Hotel.

This is likely the last time we'll see Meghan before she heads to tie the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. Photographers spotted Meghan and her mom entering the hotel where the bride-to-be will stay the night on Friday evening.

Photos show Meghan, wearing a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, smiling alongside her mom as she entered the hotel. When asked how she's feeling with just a short time to go before she weds, Meghan shared with reporters she's feeling "wonderful."

The duo arrived to the hotel after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

Shortly before Meghan and her mom arrived at the hotel, her soon-to-be husband mingled with the public outside of their wedding location, Windsor Castle. Harry and Prince William greeted people in the streets, shaking their hands and having chats before returning to Windsor Castle.

Harry was also asked how he's feeling ahead of his nuptials, to which he replied, "Great."

It was revealed earlier on Friday that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, will be walking Meghan down the aisle on Saturday.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," Kensington Palace announced in a statement.

This announcement was made one day after Meghan confirmed her father, Thomas Markle, who recently suffered a heart attack and had heart surgery, would not be in attendance at the royal wedding.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

