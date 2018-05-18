Meghan Markle Says She Feels "Wonderful" Hours Before Royal Wedding

With just hours left to go until the royal wedding, Meghan Markle and her Doria Ragland have arrived to Cliveden House Hotel.

This is likely the last time we'll see Meghan before she heads to tie the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. Photographers spotted Meghan and her mom entering the hotel where the bride-to-be will stay the night on Friday evening.

Photos show Meghan, wearing a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, smiling alongside her mom as she entered the hotel. When asked how she's feeling with just a short time to go before she weds, Meghan shared with reporters she's feeling "wonderful."

The duo arrived to the hotel after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle.