Prince Harry and Prince William Mingle With the Public Outside Windsor Castle Before the Wedding

Hi, Harry!

Traveling fans of the royals got what they have been waiting for this week when Prince Harryand Prince William surprised crowds and stepped outside for a brief walkabout in the streets of Windsor on Friday, just a day before the big wedding.

The two brothers thrilled the throngs of onlookers as they shook hands and chatted. The groom-to-be paid particular attention to the youngsters dispersed in the crowd, crouching down to the floor to talk to them as they were divided by a barrier.

People in the crowd were understandably ecstatic to see the siblings and had their cameras and cell phones at the ready to document the special moment.

Before saying goodbye, Prince Harry was even gifted a small teddy bear outfitted with a red sweater as others in the crowd shouted questions at the royal, including "You ready, Harry?" and "How are you feeling?" to which he replied, "Great."

"He asked us about school and what we did today and what we think the weather is going to be at the wedding?" 5-year-old Meghan O'Shea from Windsor told E! News about her chat with Prince Harry. "He was nice. He seemed relaxed the day before his wedding."