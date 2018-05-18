Behind the Windsor Castle Walls: Inside the Last Day Before the Royal Wedding

The countdown to the royal wedding is officially on!

With roughly 24 hours until Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's long-awaited nuptials, the festivities around Windsor Castle have kicked into high gear. As royal fans from all around the world flock to the town to experience the wedding fervor and members of the media assume their positions to capture every moment, inside the castle walls, there's not as much hustle and bustle, but instead, an "exciting energy."

"Behind the castle walls, it's hard to believe that all the madness and mayhem is happening outside," a source told E! News. According to the source, castle staff is hard at work handling the finishing touches before the big day.

For example, some employees are busy sweeping up the sidewalks and the walkway leading into St. George's Chapel, where 600 guests are expected to take their seats tomorrow to watch the bride and groom exchange vows.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 additional members of the public have been invited onto the Windsor Castle grounds tomorrow to watch the arrivals and participate in the special day.