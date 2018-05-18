Grey's Anatomy Stars Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw Share Emotional Messages After Exiting the Series

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 18, 2018 7:13 AM
ABC
It's the end of an era on Grey's Anatomy.
In the season 14 finale, which aired Thursday, May 17 on ABC, the long-running medical drama said goodbye to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. The actors will not return for season 15. Their exits were announced in March.
Drew's character, Dr. April Kepner, and Capshaw's, Dr. Arizona Robbins, got happy endings. April quit her job at the hospital and began work providing medical services to Seattle's homeless. She reunited with her ex Matthew and even got hitched! Meanwhile, Arizona moved to New York to make life easier on her daughter, began working with Geena Davis' Dr. Herman and even had a happy ending with Callie (Sara Ramirez).
The love for the actors and their love for the show was on full display leading up to and during their final episode.
In several Instagram posts, Drew thanked the cast, crew and fans of the series.
"This one right here is a bright and shining light. She sees the silver lining in every circumstance. She is a fiercely loyal friend who will help you navigate every twist and turn of life with intelligence, perspective, and real, practical, boots on the ground help. I'm so profoundly grateful that we got to walk through these 9 years and most especially these past two months together," Drew posted along with photos of her and Capshaw.
The duo were also gifted with boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone on the show.
A post shared by Jessica Capshaw (@jessicacapshaw) on
Grey's Anatomy returns for season 15 this fall on ABC.
Grey's Anatomy Sends Off Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw With Uncharacteristically Happy Endings in Season 14 Finale
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!