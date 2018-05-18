Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head to Windsor Castle Together a Day Before Royal Wedding

The couple is expected at Windsor Castle for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, Markle's mother Doria Ragland will reportedly join them for lunch, marking the first time she will meet the monarch. It has been reported that Prince Philipwill also be in attendance.

The week has been a whirlwind one for the bride's mother, who also sat down for tea with Prince Charlesand Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, on Wednesday to meet them for the first time.

Following the day's schedule of events, Markle and her mother will check into the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire for the night while the groom will head 15 miles away to the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot, where he and Best Man Prince William will spend the night. The soon-to-be husband and wife will reunite at the altar inside St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

With about 24 hours until the couple exchanges vows, last-minute details are being sorted out, including who will walk Markle down the aisle in the absence of her father, Thomas Markle. As the star confirmed on Thursday, her dad will no longer be attending the nuptials.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Charles will be stepping in. "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day."