Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Ryan Reynolds' Bromance With Hugh Jackman

Blake Lively wasn't afraid to tease Ryan Reynolds about his bromance with Hugh Jackman.

On Thursday, the Deadpool star posted a picture of him posing alongside Jackman inside New York's Laughing Man Coffee Company—a non-profit coffee house started by the X-Men actor.

"Ran into this guy at his coffee shop @laughingmancoffee," Reynolds wrote. "And by ‘ran into' I mean I followed him there."

In the photo, the two celebs can be seen standing side by side with their arms around each other. However, Lively joked about her husband's level of love for the actor.

"Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON'T love him more than me??" she wrote. "Nice try."