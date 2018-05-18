Spoiler Alert! How Deadpool 2 Landed Its Vanisher Cameo

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Deadpool 2

20th Century Fox

In Deadpool 2, mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) assembles ragtag team of (mostly) superhuman individuals who rival the X-Men: X-Force. Sure, the name is "a little derivative," according to Domino (Zazie Beetz), but that's another matter. To save an orphaned teenager named Russell (Julian Dennison) from Cable (Josh Brolin), Wade recruits Domino, Peter (Rob Delaney), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård) and Shatterstar (Lewis Tan). The team's final member, Vanisher, only appears onscreen in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment; fans will want to keep their eyes peeled to catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt as the mystery mutant.

Director David Leitch was a stunt double for Pitt in Ocean's 11 and Fight Club, which was only part of the reason the actor signed on. "I think it was a love of Deadpool and sort of what that global phenomenon that it was," Leitch said in an interview with Inverse. "And his kids loved it."

Leitch said it only took "about four or five minutes" to shoot Pitt's cameo, which was filmed in front of a green screen at Fox's studios. "When we reached out to him to be involved in the movie in some way, I think he was pretty excited to find someplace where he could help," he told the website. "When we landed on the Vanisher cameo, it seemed perfect for everybody."

Brad Pitt

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Read

Deadpool 2 Review Roundup

Pitt had first been considered for the role of Cable. "We had a great meeting with Brad. He was incredibly interested in the property. Things didn't work out schedule-wise," Leitch once told Comicbook.com. "He's a fan and we love him, and I think he would've made an amazing Cable."

Before Brolin was cast, actors including David Harbour, Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon were rumored to be in the running, and actor Stephen Lang campaigned for the role on Twitter.

Wade first revealed Cable would be in the movie in Deadpool's post-credits scene. "For the sequel, we're gonna have Cable. Amazing character! Bionic arm, time travel. We have no idea who we're going to cast yet; just need a big guy with a flat top. Could be Mel Gibson, Dolph Lundgren, Keira Knightley—she's got range. Who knows?" he said. "Anyway, big secret. Shh!"

Deadpool 2, in theaters today, features several additional A-list cameos.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Spoilers , Brad Pitt , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves

It Turns Out Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Might Actually Be Married

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Is Not Thrilled About Ireland Baldwin's Sexy Instagram Photos

Jennifer Garner

Why Jennifer Garner's Kids Think of Her as a "Squishy Mom"

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Celebs, Birthday

Cara Delevingne Celebrates Birthday with Ashley Benson and Other Stars

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Returns to Social Media Amid Legal and Personal Turmoil

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Instagram

Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton Have Mini Harry Potter Reunion—But Neville Longbottom Is Gryffindor Forever

Jennifer Lopez Feature

All She Has: How Jennifer Lopez Set a New Bar for Modern Multi-Hyphenates

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.