James Corden Reveals Bryan Adams "Bolted" From a Carpool Karaoke Taping

Please forgive James Corden, Bryan Adams, because he's just spilled his guts about you.

During a particularly honest round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with guest Steven Tyler, the Late Late Show host was faced with eating pig head jelly or dishing on any celebrities who have left his set. Corden is typically tightlipped when it comes to answering the questions, usually opting to taste the array of repulsive products on the table. However, after looking at the pig head jelly, he decided to fess up—it was Adams.

As the host explained, they had enlisted Adams to participate in a Best of the '80s Carpool Karaoke in honor of the Back to the Future anniversary from inside a DeLorean. But, as Corden suspected, they didn't think Adams was told other stars would also be involved.

"Bryans walked in, seen the list of other people that have done, it turned around, walked. got in his car and left," Corden recalled. "I've never seen him, never heard from him."

As he added, "He just bolted. He was gone." However, the ever-gracious host noted that he does not hold a grudge against Adams and he loves the musician.