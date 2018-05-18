13 Reasons Why Season 2 Secrets Revealed in Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour

13 Reasons Why is back. Season two of the acclaimed Netflix drama dropped on Friday, May 18 and the cast, which includes Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer, is here to take you behind the scenes.

"We really enjoyed working on season two and we wanted to bring you behind the scenes with us," Minnette says in the video above.

The video tour includes a stop at craft services, wardrobe and green screen set. If you've ever wanted to see Bryce Walker in a bubble underwater, well, this video is for you.