Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at the Royal Wedding

On Wednesday, Thomas underwent surgery, rendering him unable to travel. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan announced Thursday, via Kensington Palace. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

E! News reported Thursday Charles was the most likely replacement for Thomas, but that he would only step in if the couple asked; Harry and Meghan likely consulted Queen Elizabeth II.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said Charles is "someone of great care and affection."

"He's a very warm person and that he's doing this is a sign of his love and concern and support, and I think it's wonderful," the archbishop told the media later in the afternoon. "It's beautiful."

The archbishop, who has attended a number of rehearsals for the ceremony, said Harry and Meghan are a "very, very sensible, they're a very self-possessed couple." During the wedding rehearsal, he added, "They just got on with it and it was very relaxed, laughing and enjoyable."

It's unclear if Meghan's father will be mentioned in prayers on her wedding day. "I really couldn't comment on that side of thing, except, obviously—as with all times like this, where someone's ill—you remember them in your prayers," the archbishop said. "I hope people will pray for him, and pray for the couple and pray for everyone involved in the process tomorrow."­­

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend the royal wedding following last month's his hip replacement operation.