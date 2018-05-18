Royal Wedding A to Z: Everything You Need to Know

Grab your tea and get ready to say your ABCs!

The royal wedding is officially upon us in just a matter of hours, but we understand if there's a lot for you to keep track of. What do we know about the dress? The flowers? The wedding party? The reception?

How many cakes will there be? What tiara will Meghan possibly wear? Who's going and what are they doing? We've compiled it all into this essential A to Z guide to the royal wedding that gives you everything you need to know about the entire event. We've got backstory! We've got history lessons! We've even got the Queen's opinion on wedges!