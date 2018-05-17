Michael B. Jordan Calls Out the Real Hero Behind His Shirtless Essence Cover

Michael B. Jordan almost woke up like this!

It's no secret that the Hollywood actor has plenty of talents on and off the big screen.

But when gracing the cover of Essence magazine's new issue, the Creed and Black Panther star got heads turning for all the right reasons when he showcased his abs for the cover.

Before the photo becomes your summer abs goals for summer 2018, Michael would like to give some credit where credit is due.

"S/O to the baby oil lady! She did her thang on this one," he joked on Instagram. "Honored to grace the cover of @essence for the 2nd time this year. Issue hits stands 5/25."