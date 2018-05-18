How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Take Part in the Royal Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:00 AM
All eyes will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday—and if there's anyone who might steal the spotlight, it'll be Prince George or Princess Charlotte. The siblings are part of the bridal party, reprising the roles they played last year at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.
George, 4, will be a page boy, while Charlotte, 3, will be a bridesmaid. Jasper Dyer, 6, Brian Mulroney, 7, and John Mulroney, 7, will be the other page boys, and Florence van Cutsem, 3 Remi Litt, 6, Rylan Litt, 7, Ivy Mulroney, 4, and Zalie Warren, 2, will be the other bridesmaids.
Prince William will serve as his younger brother's man of honor. The Duke of Cambridge could give George some pointers, as he served as a page boy at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986 and at Camilla Dunne and Rupert Soames' wedding in 1988. Even Harry was a page boy when his uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, married Victoria Aitken in 1989.
George and Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton, will attend the wedding, but not in an official capacity; meanwhile, their newborn baby brother, Prince Louis, will stay at home with a nanny.
It's unclear who will wrangle the bridal party, as Meghan chose not to single out a maid of honor. At Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding, for example, Lady Sarah Armstrong Jones, Princess Margaret's daughter, was the chief bridesmaid and kept the children in line. And when William and Kate tied the knot, Pippa was in charge—with a little help from Harry. The most likely person to fill the role at Harry and Meghan's wedding is fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, who has helped the actress plan her wedding and has three kids in the bridal party. Details regarding the bridesmaids' dresses and the page boys' uniforms will be shared Saturday.
