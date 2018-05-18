How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Take Part in the Royal Wedding

All eyes will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday—and if there's anyone who might steal the spotlight, it'll be Prince George or Princess Charlotte. The siblings are part of the bridal party, reprising the roles they played last year at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

George, 4, will be a page boy, while Charlotte, 3, will be a bridesmaid. Jasper Dyer, 6, Brian Mulroney, 7, and John Mulroney, 7, will be the other page boys, and Florence van Cutsem, 3 Remi Litt, 6, Rylan Litt, 7, Ivy Mulroney, 4, and Zalie Warren, 2, will be the other bridesmaids.

Prince William will serve as his younger brother's man of honor. The Duke of Cambridge could give George some pointers, as he served as a page boy at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986 and at Camilla Dunne and Rupert Soames' wedding in 1988. Even Harry was a page boy when his uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, married Victoria Aitken in 1989.