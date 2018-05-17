Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Day as a Family of Four

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:18 PM
Life is pretty darn perfect for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen right about now.
After news broke that the "All of Me" singer and supermodel welcomed their baby boy, E! News is learning new details about how the proud parents are adjusting to two kids under two.
"Everything went great with the birth and they are thrilled," a source shared with E! News. "They couldn't be happier and are so excited for Luna to be a big sister."
We're told the duo had an inkling that their son's arrival would be early. And while Chrissy was open with the fact that her pregnancy was harder the second time around, she had a "healthy and quick delivery."
"They are so ecstatic and have agreed that their family is now complete," another source shared with us. "Chrissy and John have been spending time with immediate family members. Chrissy's mom has been there for every step and has been a lot of help with Luna. Luna is loving her baby brother and John is excited to have a ‘mini me'. It's a very happy moment for the family."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
On Wednesday evening, Chrissy announced the arrival of her second child on Twitter. "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted with a series of baby bottle emoji's.
And although friends haven't seen the baby in person yet—it's only been one day after all—Chrissy is doing well and already texting pals. As for the baby boy's name, close friends including Stephen Colbert are suggesting names on Twitter. But for now, it remains a secret.
"Boy names are really tough," Chrissy previously shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name."
While there may be plenty of attention surrounding the couple's baby boy, nobody has forgotten about older sister Luna.
"They have let Luna hold him and are trying to show her to have a lot of love for her new sibling," our source shared. "John and Chrissy want to make sure Luna doesn't feel left out, and Luna has been great with him and is very excited."
Congratulations again to the couple on their big news!
