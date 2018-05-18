Tune Into E! This Sunday for Everything 2018 Billboard Music Awards: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive Award Show Coverage!

Your all access pass to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is here!

The show is set to air in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas with Kelly Clarkson as the host. Before the big awards show happens, all the A-list nominees and celeb presenters will be hitting the red carpet to talk to E!

E! News host Jason Kennedy and E! correspondent Sibley Scoles will deliver the most talked about live interviews with some of the biggest names in music including Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, as well as all of the spontaneous, can't miss moments from the red carpet. Host of E! News' The Rundown, Erin Lim, will break down the A-list arrivals and fashion choices, while keeping viewers in-the-know on the buzziest social media action in real time.