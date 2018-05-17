Fascinators and Hats to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Style

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Royal Wedding

So you didn't snag an invite to the royal wedding, what else is new?

But just because you aren't attending doesn't mean you're not going to watch it. Come on, it's the event of the season and you wouldn't miss it for the world. The next one won't be until one of the royal babies gets engaged, so you better eat it up now.

To help get you in the mood for that 4 a.m. (give or take) wake up call, these fancy fascinators and hats will do the trick. 

Whether you want to wear 'em while you're on the couch in your PJs on the big day or are inspired to wear them to your next brunch, we fully support it.

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Royal Blue Fascinator

BUY IT: Coast Sage Fascinator, $72

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Simple Headband

BUY IT: ASOS Simple Hair Fascinator, $16

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Feather Clip Fascinator

BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Feather Clip Fascinator, $25

Article continues below

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Smart Bow Hat

BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Smart Bow Hat, $75

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Net Swirl Bow

BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Net Swirl Bow, $49

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Flower Clip Fascinator

BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Flower Clip Fascinator, $16

Article continues below

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Floppy Hat

BUY IT: San Diego Hat Bow Scarf Straw Floppy Hat, $40

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Feather and Rose Fascinator

BUY IT: Peter Bettley Fascinator Headpiece with Feathers and Rose, $210

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Wild Flower Fascinator

BUY IT: Vivien Sheriff Yosemite Wild Flowers Fascinator Hat, $1,117

Article continues below

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Straw Hat

BUY IT: Gucci Alba Straw Hat, $450  

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Nude Feather Fascinator

BUY IT: Vivien Sheriff Sioux Feather Fascinator Headband, $1,468

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Floral Fascinator

BUY IT: White Floral Fascinator by Jenny Pfanenstiel, $65

Article continues below

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Black Feathered Hat

BUY IT: Nordstrom Feathered Sinamay Hat, $69

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Polka Dot Headband

BUY IT: Maison Michel Betty Polka-Dot Tulle Headband, $520

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Sweeping Floral Headpiece

BUY IT: Philip Treacy Sweeping Wave Floral-Embellished Sinamay Headpiece, $2,280

Article continues below

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Pink Bouquet Fascinator

BUY IT: Nordstrom Feather Bouquet Fascinator Headband, $39

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Red Pearl Fascinator

BUY IT: Feather & Imitation Pearl Fascinator Headband, $39

Shopping: Royal Wedding

Black Fascinator

BUY IT: Nordstrom Border Fascinator Headband, $39

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Dare to Wear, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

Branded: PLT

3 Wedding Season Outfits You'll Want to Wear ASAP

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

Royal Wedding Dresses, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana

The Evolution of the Royal Wedding Dress

ESC: Meghan Markle

6 Things the World Is Buying Because of Meghan Markle

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Dos and Don'ts of British Wedding Style, as Seen on Royals

ESC: Tamara Ralph, Michael Russo, Zendaya

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.