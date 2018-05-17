Jessica Biel Spills Her and Justin Timberlake's Secret to Keeping the Spark Alive

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:08 PM

Almost six years have passed since tying the knot, but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake still have their newlywed glow! 

E! News recently quizzed The Sinner star on their secrets to a happy marriage, especially when it comes to balancing busy careers and parenthood. Jessica and Justin have one child together, 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake

"You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," Biel shared, speaking alongside Dr. Harvey Kapp while celebrating the SNOO Smart Sleeper at the Happiest Baby event. "It has to be fun!"

Jessica also shared J.T.'s golden rule to keeping the spark alive. "My husband always says, 'We can't stop dating.' I love that because it's true," she explained. "You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."

As for the A-list couple's time at home, the 36-year-old said their parenting styles have certainly changed since Silas was a newborn. "We're not too crazed anymore," she told us. "We were crazy in the beginning and didn't know what we were doing, and terrified and exhausted." 

So can fans expect another little Timberlake running around soon? "Not yet, not currently," Jessica said. "But if it ever happens I am absolutely having a SNOO."

Watch our entire interview with Jessica by pressing play on the video above! 

