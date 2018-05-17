Jessica Biel Spills Her and Justin Timberlake's Secret to Keeping the Spark Alive

Almost six years have passed since tying the knot, but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake still have their newlywed glow!

E! News recently quizzed The Sinner star on their secrets to a happy marriage, especially when it comes to balancing busy careers and parenthood. Jessica and Justin have one child together, 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake.

"You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," Biel shared, speaking alongside Dr. Harvey Kapp while celebrating the SNOO Smart Sleeper at the Happiest Baby event. "It has to be fun!"