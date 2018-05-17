Grey's Anatomy Sends Off Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw With Uncharacteristically Happy Endings in Season 14 Finale

Before that, let's talk about those exits. As expected, Arizona was departing for NYC immediately after Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo's (Camilla Luddington) wedding to make life easier for daughter Sofia, who'd grown beyond tired of living a bi-coastal life thanks to the custody agreement with Callie, and to begin her new partnership with Geena Davis' Dr. Herman. But what wasn't expected was that she and Callie were in a seriously good place (and both single), with each new text from her ex-wife bringing a bigger smile to Arizona's face. We may not have gotten an on-screen reunion between Capshaw and former star Sara Ramirez, but just knowing that Callie and Arizona got their happy ending after all is majorly satisfying.

As for April, she was completely fine after last week's near-death experience. In fact, we learned that she'd quit her job at Grey Sloan Memorial about a month ago and was dedicating herself to providing medical services to Seattle's homeless communities. And after Alex and Jo's originally planned wedding turned into a disaster—don't worry, they still got married after all, on the ferry back to the city with Meredith acting as officiant—Matthew decided he couldn't wait any longer, proposing to her and eventually exchanging vows all in the same afternoon. We weren't kidding when we said the endings were happy ones!