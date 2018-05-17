Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Cannes amfAR Gala

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

That's one good-looking couple!

Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz made their official red carpet debut at the amfAR Gala Cannes at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Thursday night.

The America's Got Talent judge looked stunning in a white Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline while her beau looked handsome in an all-black suit.

The supermodel and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted kissing back in March. It marks Heidi's first public relationship since her split from ex Vito Schnabel following a three-year relationship.

Check out the other celeb sightings at amfAR in the gallery below!

Photos

2018 Cannes Film Festival: amfAR Gala

While you never know what you're going to see at the Cannes Film Festival (reality starsrebellions and red carpet debuts!), the celebs all come out for a good cause.

amfAR's event, which takes place in multiple cities throughout the year, aims to raise funds for research programs to continue the fight against HIV and AIDS.

And get ready for more star sightings! After all, the festival doesn't end until Saturday night.

