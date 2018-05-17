The Today Show Hosts are Living Their Best Lives in England Ahead of the Royal Wedding

It seems like the Today show hosts are having the most fun ahead of Saturday's big royal wedding! As the big day gets closer, the Today show crew is gearing up on the ground in England and having a blast doing so.

Ahead of the nuptials between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, NBC's Today show hosts including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Megyn Kelly and more have headed across the pond. In between filming segments for their coverage here—that you can watch on NBC—they've been getting into the British spirit.

We're not surprised that these reporters are living it up Brit-style after seeing Kotb and Gifford's swoon-worthy Italian anniversary celebration last month. This time however things are a bit more regal. There are hats involved, tea and lots and lots of excited fan run-ins.

Take a look at all of the fun that these journalists are having now and try not be envious of their royal wedding adventures!