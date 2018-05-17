Bella Thorne Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance on Social Media

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 2:16 PM
Bella Thorne is speaking out after receiving hateful comments on social media.
On Wednesday, May 16, the Famous in Love actress shared a makeup-free photo of herself with her Instagram followers in celebration of her upcoming music release. "Happy girl because I'm releasing two songs on Friday #GOAT #BITCHIMBELLATHORNE," she captioned the post.
In response, Thorne received some cruel comments about her appearance, which she later addressed on Twitter.
"You guys got me f--ked what what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm im crack?" Thorne tweeted to her social media haters.
I don’t like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It’s disgusting.— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 17, 2018
She then sent out a second tweet asking, "What the f--k is wrong w you guys."
"I don't like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It's disgusting," Thorne continued. "You can't just for one second think hmm this is a real person I'm talking to.. a real f--king human being just like yourself."
Thorne previously opened up about her relationship with social media in the short documentary Inside the Life of Bella Thorne, produced for Vogue last month. In the documentary, Thorne revealed she can earn $65,000 per Instagram post.
"For grid posting, it's 65 grand a post," she shared. "For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta Story."
"Instagram is 100 percent a job to me," Thorne said. "I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media."
