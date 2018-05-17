North and Saint West Are Bath Time Besties in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Sibling love!

Kim Kardashiansnapped a photo of 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West taking a bath together and shared it to Instagram on Thursday. "My babies," she captioned the sweet photo.

The E! reality star and Kanye West's eldest children continue to look more and more alike as the years pass, and it appears as if North is finally bonding with her little brother. Kim famously said in a 2017 interview that the toddler "does not like" Saint, adding, "It's so hard for me."

Kim recalled of North's actions at the time, "She's like, 'We're having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can't come. No boys!' She'll slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying."