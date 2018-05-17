Selena Gomez Jokes She "Fixed" Her Met Gala Tan

Selena Gomez still hasn't forgotten about that fake Met Gala tan.

After a fan told her she looked beautiful at PUMA's Defy City event in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old singer referenced her controversial look by saying she "fixed it from Met Gala." She also gave a grimace that further summed up her sentiments.

Two weeks ago, the "Bad Liar" singer raised a few eyebrows by showing up to the 2018 Met Gala looking tanner than usual. Her look generated a slew of negative comments on social media.

"Terrible spray tan," one Twitter user wrote.

"whoever did Selena Gomez's tan needs to be fired immediately. Wwwwoooooowwwww," added another.