Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Baby No. 4's Name: Romeo Alejandro David

UPDATE: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have revealed the name of their fourth child, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. Hilaria shared the baby name announcement on social media Monday.

"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," she captioned an Instagram post, along with a photo of her newborn son.

______

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have officially welcomed the newest member of their big, happy family.

The famous mama gave birth to the couple's fourth child together, a son, on Thursday, she announced on social media.

"He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," Hilaria captioned a sweet photo of mom, dad and baby together. The proud parents have not yet revealed the youngster's name.

The little guy joins big sister Carmen, 4, and older brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

With three births already under her belt, Hilaria has become a pro at pregnancy by this point. "I'm not saying I won't have another meltdown when this new baby is born! But with a fourth pregnancy, you see the light at the end of the tunnel earlier. There's calmness and comfort from experience," she previously told Parents ahead of the birth.