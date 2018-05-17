3 Wedding Season Outfits You'll Want to Wear ASAP

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 17, 2018 1:01 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Wedding season is upon us and there are countless reasons why we love this time of year.
First of all, it's fun for everyone. Whether you're single, spoken-for or in an "it's complicated" type of situation, snagging an invite to someone's big day is always the goal. Because truly, who doesn't love to dress up, sip champagne and witness true love in its purest form?
But getting the invite is just the beginning. Next comes that whole getting-dressed-up part, which, as we all know, is easier said than done. You want to make sure you look presentable, but not too extra. Stumped on what to wear? We got you with these three foolproof looks.
Say you're attending the nuptials of your most stylish friend. Hate to break it to you, but your usual LBD isn't going to cut it this time. For this occasion, take a fashion risk, but still keep it classy, with a printed two-piece suit. Pants aren't your typical guest attire, but the silky fabric and sophisticated print make it feel appropriate. Slip on some flashy platforms to elongate those legs and keep makeup super neutral to finish it off.
BUY IT: BLUSH SATIN FLORAL PRINTED LONG SLEEVE BELTED BLOUSE, £25; BLUSH SATIN FLORAL WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £22; SILVER HIGH PLATFORM SANDAL, £30; ELDORA EYELASHES H168, £8; BYBI LIP PLUMPING BALM, £10
Truth: Outdoor weddings are synonymous with pretty floral maxi dresses. For your next daytime event, this sunny yellow frock will make a statement. Since you'll be showing some skin with the thigh-high slit and barely there straps, you'll want to make sure you're sporting a nice bronze tan, too. Bold earrings and strappy lace-up heels dress up the casual cool look just the right amount.
BUY IT: MUSTARD FLORAL FRILL DETAIL EXTREME SPLIT PLUNGE MAXI DRESS, £30; WHITE COIN STUDDED LEG TIE BLOCK HEEL SANDAL, £25; MELLOW COSMETICS PASSION MATTE LIPSTICK, £10;BONDI SANDS DARK SELF TANNING FOAM 110ML, £10; GOLD DOUBLE MEDALLION DROP EARRINGS, £8
Here's another scenario: You snagged the invite of the year, but said wedding takes place in the evening. If that's the case, think traditional cocktail attire. But instead of a simple black dress, opt for something in a vivid colour, like this emerald green number. Let the dress take center stage by keeping accessories to a minimum. Our makeup advice: Pack on the highlighter to keep you looking fresh as you dance away into the wee hours of the night.
BUY IT: GREEN SATIN PUFF SLEEVE V PLUNGE BARDOT BODYCON DRESS, £30; GOLD PU SINGLE STRAP STILETTO SANDALS, £28; GOLD LARGE THICK TWISTED HOOPS, £6; GERARD COSMETICS COLOUR YOUR SMILE LIP GLOSS NUDE, £18; PLT SHINE BRIGHT HIGHLIGHTER PALETTE, £12
So many weddings, so little time.
