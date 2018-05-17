3 Wedding Season Outfits You'll Want to Wear ASAP

Wedding season is upon us and there are countless reasons why we love this time of year.

First of all, it's fun for everyone. Whether you're single, spoken-for or in an "it's complicated" type of situation, snagging an invite to someone's big day is always the goal. Because truly, who doesn't love to dress up, sip champagne and witness true love in its purest form?

But getting the invite is just the beginning. Next comes that whole getting-dressed-up part, which, as we all know, is easier said than done. You want to make sure you look presentable, but not too extra. Stumped on what to wear? We got you with these three foolproof looks.