GQ Spoofs Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail With Help From Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 17, 2018 12:47 PM

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, GQ

Martin Schoeller/GQ

GQ's annual comedy issue is a little more handsy than most! 

The magazine pokes fun at sister publication Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue, which went viral for the major photoshop fail that left Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey with an extra hand and leg. 

GQ's cover stars, comediennes Kate McKinnonIssa Rae and Sarah Silverman, pose in similarly glamorous ensembles, but a second glance reveals the handful (punny, right?) of extremities added to the image.  

GQ issued an "apology" for their "egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue," adding, "the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

"Come back to GQ.com next week to read the profiles of our three wildly talented, extremely two-handed cover stars," the statement concluded. "In the meantime, we'll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this." 

At the time of Vanity Fair's error, both Reese and Oprah embraced their extra limbs. The actress tweeted, "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am." Winfrey replied, "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."

Vanity Fair, 2018 Hollywood Issue

Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair has since responded to GQ's trolling efforts, tweeting, "It's not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend."

Credit where credit is due! 

The June issue of GQ hits newsstands in New York and LA on May 22 and nationwide on May 29.

