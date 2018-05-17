Oxygen Has Got Your True Crime Obsession Covered With 3 New Shows

In the mood for murder? Oxygen is here for you!

In just a few weeks, the network is debuting three new true crime series that cover a whole host of topics to satisfy your love of mystery and mayhem.

The first is called Buried in the Backyard, and it examines the stories of victims found buried in...backyards. "While most people enjoy their backyards as a safe haven, others are not so lucky when they discover the horrors lurking beneath well-trimmed hedges and manicured fences," the show description reads.