Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All Time

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:50 AM

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

There's no limit to Nicki Minaj's style.

The "Chun-Li" rapper's boundary-breaking fashion moments on and off of the red carpet are countless. In fact, we've come to expect her to out-of-the-box style. In comparison with the delicate and pretty gowns that dominate award ceremonies, she uses the spotlight to spur conversation and challenge what's acceptable (Think: Her Christian-inspired satin robe at Grammys 2012).

Pink latex, toy-accented outfits and neon colors—her style is defined by boldness.

Now that we're anticipating the star on the Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet this Sunday, we're taking a look back at every time she took a fashion risk. 

Photos

Every Time Nicki Minaj Took a Fashion Risk

Fresh from her success on the Met Gala red carpet, will the star take it bigger or dial it back for Sunday's ceremony? We can't wait to see!

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLE: 6 Things the World Is Buying Because of Meghan Markle

TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Nicki Minaj
