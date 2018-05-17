Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 17, 2018

There's no limit to Nicki Minaj's style.

The "Chun-Li" rapper's boundary-breaking fashion moments on and off of the red carpet are countless. In fact, we've come to expect her to fearless, out-of-the-box style on the red carpet. In comparison with the delicate and pretty gowns that dominate award ceremonies, she uses the spotlight to spur conversation and challenge what's acceptable (Think: Her Christian-inspired satin robe at Grammys 2012).

Pink latex, toy-accented outfits and neon colors—her style is defined by boldness. 

Now that we're anticipating the star on the Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet this Sunday, we're taking a look back at every time she was completely fearless by taking a fashion risk. 

Fresh from her success on the Met Gala red carpet, will the star take it bigger or dial it back for Sunday's ceremony? We can't wait to see!

