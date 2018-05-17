Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:45 AM

Sandra Bullock has a passion for "penis facials."

The Ocean's 8 star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and dished about her favorite beauty regimen. When asked to describe this facial that she's "obsessed" with, the actress attempted to explain why she gave it the "penis" nickname.

"Well it's this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it's like a little roller with these...it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it," Bullock said. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in."

When asked what she's pushing into her skin, Bullock said it's "whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores."

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"But what is it?" DeGeneres asked.

Bullock tried to explain, "It is an extraction from a...um...a piece of skin that came from a young person, far, far away, and they somehow figured out how to extract..."

DeGeneres then told the audience, "It's foreskin from a Korean baby. That's what it is."

The actress went on to share that it's not like she's "lying there with little pieces all over my face," but it's why she's has named the process the "penis facial."

"When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis,'" Bullock laughed.

Watch the video above to see if Bullock's Ocean's 8 co-stars have tried her favorite facial! And you can learn more about this facial and more celebrity beauty treatments HERE!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

