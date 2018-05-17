Ariana Grande Sobs as She Reflects on the Manchester Bombing

With the one-year anniversary of the Manchester bombing approaching, Ariana Grande is focusing on the positive. "I'm happy," she says in TIME's new issue. "I'm crying, but I'm happy."

On May 22, 2017, a terrorist detonated a bomb outside Grande's concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others. "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain," Grande sobs. "The processing part is going to take forever."

Grande, who hosted a benefit concert last summer to help victims and their families, doesn't like to discuss it. "I don't want to give it that much power, something so negative. It's the absolute worst of humanity. That's why I did my best to react the way I did," she admits. "The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won."

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day," Grande says. Taking a deep breath, the 24-year-old singer continues, "I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful."