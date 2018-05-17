MTV Suspends Catfish in Light of Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nev Schulman

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

MTV has suspended production on reality show Catfish amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving the show's host and executive producer Nev Schulman.

The network confirmed the news to E! News on Thursday, with a MTV spokesperson telling us, "We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

Catfish first premiered on MTV in Nov. 2012, two years after Schulman's documentary of the same name was released. The show, which documents investigations into various online relationships, is currently in its seventh season on the network.

Catfish's Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo

There has been no further information released about the allegations involving Schulman.

Schulman, 33, is married to Laura Perlongo. The couple tied the knot just about a year ago in July 2017. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cleo James, in Oct. 2016.

The Daily Beast was first to report about the allegations.

E! News has reached out to Schulman for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Says Their Friendship Has Gotten Better Since Stormi's Birth

Selena Gomez, tattoo, Instagram

Selena Gomez and 3 Friends All Got Matching Tattoos Together

Kim Kardashian, Miami, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Pink Thong and Laughs Off "Blotchy" Tan Report

Mariah Carey, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair Inside Pics

Mariah Carey Saw a Shark And Was Not Happy About It

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are the Cutest Jet-Setters While Flying Back From Their Bali Vacation

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick

Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.