MTV Suspends Catfish in Light of Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

MTV has suspended production on reality show Catfish amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving the show's host and executive producer Nev Schulman.

The network confirmed the news to E! News on Thursday, with a MTV spokesperson telling us, "We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

Catfish first premiered on MTV in Nov. 2012, two years after Schulman's documentary of the same name was released. The show, which documents investigations into various online relationships, is currently in its seventh season on the network.