The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca Kufrin's 28 Men!

Sadly, it seems like wacky job titles are a thing of Bachelor franchise past, as there are really no "chicken lover" or "hipsters" among the contestants. Or does a banjoist count as wacky these days? One trend we definitely noticed this season: athletes, of the professional(ish) variety.

Get ready to judge 28 books by their covers, as The Bachelorette has officially revealed the 28 suitors who will be competing for Becca Kufrin 's heart when the ABC hit returns on Monday, May 28.

It's time to do the damn thing.

Here are Becca's 28 men, along with all the basic info you need to know (age, job, location) and a tease from host Chris Harrison about them that he divulged on Facebook Live when announcing season 14's suitors:

ABC/Craig Sjodin Blake Age: 28

Job: sales representative

Location: Bailey, Colorado

Harrison's hot tip: He noted a strong connection between Becca and Blake, who we first met on the After the Final Rose special when he rode in on a horse. "He also rides something else in on night one," he added. "It's a different animal."

ABC/Craig Sjodin Jason Age: 29

Job: senior corporate banker

Location: Seattle, Washington

Harrison's hot tip: "A blue-collar guy" who has a solid relationship with Becca. We predict Top 4 and next Bach consideration.

ABC/Craig Sjodin Colton Age: 26

Job: former professional football player

Location: Denver, Colorado

Harrison's hot tip: So Colton was the guy that started dating Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman by asking her out publicly via interview. Expect "interesting stuff" from Colton who has "a big story he and Becca will deal with."

ABC/Craig Sjodin Garrett Age: 29

Job: medical sales representative

Location: Reno, Nevada

Harrison's hot tip: The "sneaky good athlete" seems to be an early frontrunner, with Harrison teasing, "He just cares about Becca. He's always disarming and puts Becca at ease."

ABC/Craig Sjodin Leo Age: 31

Job: stuntman

Location: Studio City, California

Harrison's hot tip: Harrison says he's a "renaissance man" and advises "don't judge a book by its hair!" How long do you think it will take for one of the other men to call him Fabio? Eliminated week seven

ABC/Craig Sjodin Wills Age: 29

Job: graphic designer

Location: Los Angeles, California

Harrison's hot tip: Dark horse alert! Wills is "a romantic guy" who will fly under the radar after making a good connection with Becca, Harrison previews. Eliminated week seven

ABC/Craig Sjodin Chris R. Age: 30

Job: sales trainer

Location: Orlando, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: "Also involved in a little drama." That's it. Eliminated week six

ABC/Craig Sjodin Connor Age: 25

Job: fitness coach

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: He'll get involved in a little drama early on. Eliminated week six

ABC/Craig Sjodin Lincoln Age: 26

Job: account sales executive

Location: Los Angeles, California

Harrison's hot tip: Three words to describe the Brit? "Drama, drama and drama." He's also named after Abraham Lincoln, who will make an appearance this season. Eliminated week six

ABC/Craig Sjodin John Age: 28

Job: software engineer

Location: San Francisco, California

Harrison's hot tip: Whoa, Harrison says he's "the most successful guy we've ever had on the show." More successful than the hipster?! Eliminated week five

ABC/Craig Sjodin Jordan Age: 26

Job: male model

Location: Crystal River, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: He's a "goodlooking guy" who "will talk about being a model." Oh, and his vibe is "Ben Still, Zoolander. I'll just say this: you're welcome, America!" Eliminated week five

ABC/Craig Sjodin David Age: 25,

Job: venture capitalist

Location: Denver, Colorado

Harrison's hot tip: Harrison seemed equal parts excited and annoyed over David, who shows up in the chicken suit on night one. "There's never a reason to show up in a chicken suit. Ever," Harrison says. He also teases Davis is "involved in another moment, an incident that will go down in Bachelor history." Eliminated week 5

ABC/Craig Sjodin Christon Age: 31

Job: former Harlem Globetrotter

Location: Los Angeles, California

Harrison's helpful tip: The show accidentally called him Chris S. in the beginning, so try not to be confused when it randomly switches. "This main is not used to losing!" Eliminated week four

ABC/Craig Sjodin Nick Age: 27

Job: attorney

Location: Orlando, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: He has "a zest for life, which Becca enjoys." We'd be concerned if she didn't, TBH. Eliminated week four

ABC/Craig Sjodin Jean Blanc Age: 31

Job: colognoisseur

Location: Pensacola, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: He owns 250 colognes apparently! Eliminated week four

ABC/Craig Sjodin Mike Age: 27

Job: sports analyst

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Harrison's hot tip: Harrison notes he has "good hair" but "not Leo hair." He brings a life-size cutout of Arie on night one. This should end well! Eliminated week three

ABC/Craig Sjodin Ryan Age: 26

Job: banjoist

Location: Manhattan Beach, California

Harrison's hot tip: "Quirky dude, fun guy" who has a real job but they decided banjoist was more fun after his ATFR appearance. Eliminated week three

ABC/Craig Sjodin Clay Age: 30

Job: professional football player

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Harrison's hot tip: He's a "legit" athlete, unlike previous "pro" athletes who have appeared in the past (or with Clay. We'll get there.) Calling him a "stud," the host says Clay "might be the most athletic guy we've ever had." But the cause for concern: if he's ready to give up his career. Left week three to have surgery on his broken wrist

ABC/Craig Sjodin Alex Age: 31

Job: construction manager

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Harrison's hot tip: "A little bit of a Tom Brady thing." Sure! Eliminated week two

ABC/Craig Sjodin Rickey Age: 27

Job: IT consultant

Location: San Diego, California

Harrison's hot tip: A "sharp dresser" and "a big Wall Street guy." We're overwhelmed with details about his personality! Eliminated week two

ABC/Craig Sjodin Trent Age: 28

Job: realtor

Location: Naples, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: Expect Trent to give an interesting gift to Becca on night one that "sets the tone" for their relationship. Eliminated week two

ABC/Craig Sjodin Christian Age: 28

Job: banker

Location: San Diego, California

Harrison's hot tip: "Solid athlete," whose main sport is soccer. Eliminated night one

ABC/Craig Sjodin Darius Age: 26

Job: a pharmaceutical sales representative

Location: Sherman Oaks, California

Harrison's hot tip: "Good-looking guy." Many men have been called worse by Harrison! Eliminated night one

ABC/Craig Sjodin Grant Age: 27

Job: electrician

Location: Danville, California

Harrison's hot tip: Two words: "Matt Damon." Eliminated night one

ABC/Craig Sjodin Joe Age: 31

Job: grocery store owner

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Harrison's hot tip: A good guy, according to Harrison, for three reasons: His name is Joe, he's from Chicago and he owns a grocery store. Eliminated night one (but in our hearts forever)

ABC/Craig Sjodin Jake Age: 29

Job: marketing consultant

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Harrison's hot tip: "Jake and Becca have a past. Now they have different versions of that past." Oh man, we're already prepping for secondhand embarrassment. Eliminated night one

ABC/Craig Sjodin Chase Age: 27

Job: advertising vice president

Location: Sanford, Florida

Harrison's hot tip: Harrison doesn't seem to be a fan, saying, Chase is "involved in a little drama on night one...he just looks like that kind of character." Eliminated night one

