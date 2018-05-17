Christina Aguilera and James Corden Team Up for "Fall in Line" Duet in Carpool Karaoke Bonus Footage

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 17, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Christina Aguilera

Terence Patrick

If Demi Lovatoisn't available, James Cordencan fill in. 

The Late Late Show host took over the songstress' duties during his Carpool Karaoke with Christina Aguilera. While most of the fierce segment aired last month, it seems the host had one additional duet with the musical powerhouse up his sleeve from their shoot. 

On the heels of Aguilera's newly debuted third single, "Fall in Line" featuring Lovato, the show shared the star's version of the duet with Corden performed in the car. 

Corden was a musical champ as he changed keys, jumped octaves, harmonized and riffed along with the pop queen, even sparking "Yes James!" cheers from Aguilera herself. 

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

The empowering anthem comes ahead of Aguilera's eighth studio album, due out June 15. "I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can't give away who it is yet, but you'll find out soon," Lovato told Billboard in February. "I can't wait for the world to hear it. It's an incredible song." Aguilera confirmed a few months later that she had indeed recruited Lovato.

"We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and she took it to the next level," the songstress told the magazine in May. "I almost cried when I first heard her on the record."

When the track was finally released, Lovato relished in the milestone moment.  "I hope you love this song as much as I do," she tweeted. "It's such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I've ever met."

Catch Aguilera and Lovato's first live rendition of the track at the 2018 Billboard Music Awardson Sunday. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Music , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Childish Gambino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

What Makes Childish Gambino the 2018 MTV VMAs' Most Unique Nominee

Mariah Carey's Ex-Manager Promises a Legal Battle

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Aretha Franklin: The Accomplished Life of The Queen of Soul

Get to Know K-Pop Sensation Monsta X

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Aretha Franklin

How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.