Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Meets Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles for the First Time Before the Royal Wedding

Thu., May. 17, 2018

The time has come for the parents to meet. 

E! News has learned Meghan Markleand Prince Harry enjoyed afternoon tea on Wednesday with Markle's mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, marking the first time the parents have met each other. The roughly one-hour meeting took place at Clarence House, Charles and Camilla's official residence in London.

E! News has learned it was a pleasant affair. Everyone got on very well and it was a happy day.

Meanwhile, it's understood that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have met Meghan several times before. Additionally, the Duchess of Cornwall has met with Markle privately for lunch in the days leading up to her nuptials.

It seems Markle has gotten her soon-to-be in-laws' stamp of approval as Prince Charles thinks she is charming and very bright and Duchess Camilla believes Markle has made a great start in becoming a member of the family. 

While the bride and groom's lives continue to merge this week, Markle has had to carry on in the pre-wedding festivities without the presence of her father, Thomas Markle, who was initially scheduled to attend the wedding and walk her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

However, following a paparazzi scandal last week and heart surgery on Wednesday, Markle confirmed on Thursday that he will no longer be joining them for the big day. 

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in a statement. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

As she continued, "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

The preparations continued on Thursday with a rehearsal of the procession outside of Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted for the first time this month arriving to the castle, where they're expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II over tea. 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

