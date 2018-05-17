Mac Miller Arrested for DUI and Hit and Run

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 17, 2018 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mac MIller

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Mac Miller was arrested Thursday after allegedly crashing his car while he was under the influence, then fleeing the scene. E! News confirmed with the LAPD that the 26-year-old rapper was driving in the San Fernando Valley just before 1 a.m. when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot, police added.

According to TMZ, which first reported news of the "Watching Movies" rapper's arrest, an eyewitness called the police and revealed which direction Miller and his passengers had gone. Cops arrived at the scene of the accident, ran the license plate and got Miller's address. They went to his home, where TMZ claimed Miller "confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene."

E! News has not confirmed TMZ's report that he confessed; Miller was arrested at 1:50 a.m.

A spokesperson for the LAPD was unable to provide further comment on the arrest.

Photos

Iconic Hollywood Mug Shots

E! News has also reached out to Miller's rep for additional comment.

Miller—whose two-year relationship with Ariana Grande ended earlier this month—was handcuffed and taken to jail, where he was booked at 3:45 a.m. His bail was set at $15,000.

This isn't Miller's first run-in with the law. In 2011, while on tour in Upstate New York, Miller and his friends were arrested for possession of marijuana. However, the case was later settled.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Legal , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mariah Carey, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair Inside Pics

Mariah Carey Saw a Shark And Was Not Happy About It

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are the Cutest Jet-Setters While Flying Back From Their Bali Vacation

Lost, Desmond, Penny, Sonya Walger, Henry Ian Cusick

Lost's Desmond and Penny Have a Touching Reunion

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Reunite for Daughter Rumer Willis' 30th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.