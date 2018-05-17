Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith Tease Season 4 Finale and Have a Final Season Wish Sure to Delight Fans

Gotham stars Robin Lord Taylor and Cory Michael Smith—Penguin and Riddler, respectively—get one final season as villains in Batman's origin story, and they have a simple wish for the final 13 episodes that is sure to delight fans.

"I require a lot of Penguin and Riddler time in season five," Smith told E! News at Fox's 2018 Upfronts. "It's required."

"Yes!" Taylor agreed. "Same."

Season four of the Fox series based on the characters from the world of DC Comics comes to an end on Thursday, May 17 with an episode title that should be very familiar to longtime comic book readers: "No Man's Land." What's going to happen?

"What isn't going to happen," Taylor said. "I think I can say: Apocalypse. Which is hard to imagine because this show is pretty much apocalypse since day one, but yeah, just more."

"Yeah, volume up on the apocalypse," Smith added. "Everyone kind of gets destroyed in their own way in this last season. Everyone has some personal destruction. I don't think anyone really ends up on top here at the end in an interesting way. There's a lot of rebuilding to happen next year."

Here's how Fox officially describes the season four finale of Gotham: "Despite Gordon's skepticisms, Jeremiah attempts to warn him of more destruction planned for Gotham, which forces Gordon to make a possibly devastating decision; Barbara gathers a team together to secure her position while underworld alliances shift."

Click play to hear more from the actors, including all about their group text chain about their last-minute renewal and how they plan to celebrate their final season.

Gotham season four ends Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

