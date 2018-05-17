Deadpool 2 Review Roundup: Is the "Over-the-Top" Sequel "Just as Funny" as the First Film?

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

The Merc With a Mouth has more to say.

According to critics, Deadpool 2 is badder and bolder than its 2016 predecessor. The R-rated blockbuster, in theaters Friday, opens with Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) traveling around the world to enact justice (in his own special way) and prevent further criminal activity.

Without spoiling too much, he briefly becomes an X-Men trainee…and let's just say his style differs from Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). So, Wade assembles a team of his own: X-Force. With some assistance from Weasel (T.J. Miller) and Dopinder (Karan Soni), he recruits Domino (Zazie Beetz) Peter (Rob Delaney), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård) and Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) to save Russell/Firefist (Julian Dennison) from Cable (Josh Brolin), who traveled back in time to kill the orphaned teen.

Other actors who appear in director David Leitch's film include Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Eddie Marsan as The Headmaster and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. As always, audience members should keep their eyes peeled to see some celebrity cameos.

Here's what critics are saying about 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2:

Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "Like the first movie, Deadpool 2 will test your limits for 'just because,' but if you like insanely over-the-top action sequences peppered with the fourth-wall-breaking non sequiturs that are the character's stock in trade—yes, the name 'Firefist' will be mocked, and yes, Deadpool calls Cable 'Thanos' at one point—then you'll be just as amused and entertained this time around as before," The Wrap's Alonso Duralde writes. Reynolds' "snark level continues to operate at maximum capacity," he adds. "Does Deadpool 2 pick up its predecessor's baton and run off to new and exciting places? Not really. Is it as tasty as leftovers on the second day? Absolutely."

Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "Deadpool 2 is, if less of a surprise than its predecessor, just as funny; if it's less sexy, that doesn't mean you're not going to get to see the protagonist walking around with no pants; it just means that if the sight turns you on, you ought to be ashamed," The Hollywood Reporter's John DeFore writes. There are many action scenes, but the film "doesn't bog down in it as many overcooked comic-book sequels do. With Reynolds' charismatic irreverence at its core, the pic moves from bloody mayhem to lewd comedy and back fluidly, occasionally even making room to go warm and mushy. On the latter front, the filmmakers walk a fine line between embracing Deadpool's mock-everything appeal and needing to make Wade a credible, emotional human."

Watch

Ryan Reynolds Raves Over Celine Dion's Deadpool 2 Theme Song

Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "It's not easy to capture lightning in a bottle twice, and it's even harder to push boundaries when you're playing it safe," The Los Angeles Times' Jen Yamato writes. "In Deadpool 2, the manic antics fly fast, but the franchise loses its edge as wise-cracking antihero Deadpool goes dadcore, attempting to infuse standard-issue four-quadrant studio blockbuster beats into what was once a revolutionary R-rated premise." Reynolds' "superhuman charisma" is a plus, but "the film nevertheless feels too much like more of the same: more of the same gross-out gags, more of the same irreverent jokes, more bits where Deadpool has to regrow severed limbs to the disgust of everyone around him, more running commentary on the movie he's in..."

Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "Deadpool 2 is chock-full of all the cartoonish ultraviolence, meta commentary and pop-culture references you'd expect. Where it surprises—and why it works so well—is how it balances an actually touching undercurrent alongside superhero subversiveness," USA Today's Brian Truitt writes. "Hilariously self-aware and satisfying on multiple levels," it "continues the relentless lampooning and scattershot jokes of the first movie," but with "a much better story."

Watch

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Deadpool Took 11 Years to Make

Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "Despite a tendency toward elephantitis in story and scope, not to mention blatant franchise pandering, Deadpool 2 still plays like the runt of the comic-book litter," Rolling Stone's Peter Travers writes. "We mean that as a compliment." And by this point, "Deadpool is Reynolds' spirit animal, a role he wears like a second skin. No one could play this wiseass assassin better."

Ryan Renolds, Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

• "Deadpool 2 might not be exactly the sequel we need, but it feels like the one we deserve. If the first outing was a scrappy, self-referential riff on the noble tropes of superherodom, the second is all that again, squared: a mega dose of meta (or is it a meta dose of mega?) rolled in radioactive goo and stuffed inside a cinematic piñata of fourth-wall breaks, severed limbs, and Yentl jokes," Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt writes. But the "numbing sameness to the casual bloodshed" gets stale. "It's in Deadpool's DNA to channel the wild id of a 12-year-old boy—a very clever one who happens to love boobs, Enya and blowing stuff up. Which is dizzy fun for a while, like eating Twinkies on a Gravitron. Eventually, though, it just wears you out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Movie Reviews , Ryan Reynolds , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Reunite for Daughter Rumer Willis' 30th Birthday

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to Scientologists

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.