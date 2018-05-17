Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

UPDATE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have wrapped up their time at Windsor Castle for the day and were spotted on their way out on Thursday. The bride-to-be was sporting sunglasses during their exit as she sat beside her British fiancé in the car.

Nearby, Prince William was also photographed behind the wheel of his own car with page boy Prince George visible in the backseat.

____________________________________

Spotted: a soon-to-be royal bride and groom!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived to Windsor Castle for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, marking the first time the future husband and wife have been seen since their last public engagement in April.

The American star was photographed flashing a smile through the window to the throngs of fans lining the streets and was fittingly sporting a cream silk blouse by Tuxe ($280), sartorially keeping with the wedding theme. The beaming bride also flashed her engagement sparkler and diamond and white gold earrings by Birks ($12,000) glittered around her face.

Her future husband was seated beside her in a gray suit and Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were in a nearby car with the new father of three behind the wheel. Markle's imminent brother and sister-in-law tried to keep a low-key profile with coordinated sunglasses.

The bride and groom reportedly arrived to Windsor Castle for a scheduled meeting with Queen Elizabeth II over tea.