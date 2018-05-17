Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman Laughs at "Wakanda Forever" Memes

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 17, 2018 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Black Panther is such a popular movie that wherever Chadwick Boseman goes, fans will ask him to do the "Wakanda Forever" salute. As he revealed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, "If I don't want to do it, I have to not leave the house, pretty much. I have been chased in cars!"

In recent appearances to promote Avengers: Infinity War, the actor appeared less enthusiastic to be doing the now iconic salute. And, before he knew it, Twitter had turned him into a meme:

Photos

Black Panther's Hollywood Premiere

Chadwick Boseman, The Late Show

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

So, Stephen Colbert asked him about the memes on CBS' The Late Show Wednesday. "I thought it was funny. I thought it was funny, what people were saying. It's like a salute, you know?" Boseman said. "If I was in the military and I did this every day, I'm not going to do it the same every time. Sometimes it's more pedestrian. So that person, whoever I was doing it to at that moment, caught a casual one. Three minutes before that, I probably did one that was fully yes!"

To properly do the greeting, Boseman said, "It's the right over the left."

The actor also explained how he and director Ryan Coogler came up with the "Wakanda Forever" salute on set. "We were doing the scene in the throne room, and Ryan came to me and was basically like, 'We need some way for the Dora Milaje, the king's guard, to sort of salute you.' We had been talking about these sort of poses that have ancient meanings. This was sort of a like an Egyptian pharaoh. It was that idea—and it means a lot of different things, too. You could also turn it into a fighting style at certain moments. So 'Wakanda Forever' could be 'Wakanda Never,'" he joked while pretending to push someone away. "Step away from me!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chadwick Boseman , Black Panther , The Late Show , Memes , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Budapest

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in L.A.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Reunite for Daughter Rumer Willis' 30th Birthday

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to Scientologists

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Confirm Their Engagement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.