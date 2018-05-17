How "Hollywood" Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be? We Investigate

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

How Hollywood Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&amp;rsquo;s Wedding Be?

E! Illustration/Lindsay Scheinberg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in just a few days, and it looks like they're bringing a little Hollywood glamour to the Windsor wedding. 

The event is sure to be a star-studded affair. Priyanka Chopra told Jenny McCarthy she's "really happy to be a part of [Meghan's] big day," and Victoria Beckham struggled to play coy when James Corden asked her about a wedding invite.

Still, a celebrity guest list isn't the only A-lister aspect of the couple's big day. The wedding will also be televised—just like Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo's wedding and Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's nuptials. In addition, the bride and groom are requesting charity donations in lieu of gifts, just like Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed did when they said "I do" in 2015.

Watch

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: By the Numbers

The couple wants to be extra safe on the big day. So, they're implementing some strict security plans with the Thames Valley Police. However, they aren't the first pair to call upon reinforcement for a wedding. George Clooney paid a few thousand dollars to beef up security for his wedding to Amal Clooney.   

Of course, Meghan already has a diamond sparkler that would make any celebrity swoon. Plus, her bridal gown will instantly become one of the most iconic gowns in history.

As for the cost of the wedding, it's likely to exceed the price tags of even the most lavish celebrity weddings. After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials reportedly cost $34 million.

Once Harry and Meghan become husband and wife, they'll share an anniversary with a few famous faces. Sarah Jessica Parker wed Matthew Broderick on May 19, 1997 and Jessica Alba wed Cash Warren on May 19, 2008.

For a closer look at how "Hollywood" the royal wedding will be, check out the infographic.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

