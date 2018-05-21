How Jax Taylor Won Brittany Cartwright Back After the Ultimate Vanderpump Rules Betrayal

"You did have sex with her? Rot in hell!"

When Brittany Cartwright repeated those words to Jax Taylor this season on Vanderpump Rules, viewers truly thought this was the end for one of SUR's longest running couples.

Perhaps it was the fact that Jax cheated on Faith Stowers who Brittany once considered a friend. Maybe it was because there was an audio recording that was too scandalous to play on TV. It may have been the fact that the cheating happened at the home of a 95-year-old woman. Or perhaps it was simply because Brittany did nothing to deserve such a betrayal.

Whatever the case may be, viewers went on a roller coaster as the pair broke up, got back together and then split again in a matter of months.

But as part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs tonight, Jax and Brittany appear to be in the "best place you could possibly be." So how did they get to such a positive point? It didn't exactly happen overnight.