Riverdale Season 2 Finale Is Under Arrest For a Murder We Completely Forgot About

Do you remember that time many episodes and several plotlines ago when the core four of Riverdale took a little trip to Lodge Lodge, a lodge owned by the Lodges?

Remember, the same episode where the rest of the characters went to see Love, Simon? And then remember the guy who Andre shot after he attacked the kids at the lodge? The random guy? The random guy we immediately forgot about as a thousand other things started to happen? Yes, that guy!

Well guess who suddenly became important at the very end of tonight's season two finale!

Just after being elected student council president (after literally all of his other friends and competition dropped out of the race due to many various hindrances), Archie was arrested the murder of that random guy, a murder which was actually committed by Andre.