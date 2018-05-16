Pete Davidson Confirms Split From Girlfriend Cazzie David

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David have broken up after two years together, he confirmed Wednesday.

When asked about their relationship status in an interview for Complex's Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, the Saturday Night Live star revealed, per People, "We're not together anymore."

Davidson, 24, called his former girlfriend a "very talented girl," adding, "She'll be great and she'll be fine."

Cazzie is the daughter of Larry David and creator of Amazon comedy series Half-Empty. The couple sparked romance rumors in May 2016, ultimately taking their relationship to the red carpet, including at last year's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.