Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift/Instagram

The man arrested for stalking and burglary inside Taylor Swift's apartment last year has been sentenced.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office tells E! News that Mohammed Jaffar plead guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree on Monday, May 7. He was promised a sentence of six months in jail and five years on probation where he has to continue mental health treatment in Michigan.

The judge sentenced him on Wednesday morning, May 16, to the jail time and probation that was promised last week.

Last March, Jaffar was arrested in Swift's New York City building for burglary, stalking and trespassing.

Read

Taylor Swift Stalker Accused of Threatening to Kill Her and Her Family

After the arrest Jaffar was held on $20,000 bail and the judge signed off on an order of protection against him. Page Six reported at the time back in March that the protection orders no contact with Swift.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the publication, Jaffar allegedly wanted to meet with the singer and had previously tried to get in touch with her on multiple occasions.

In Sept. 2017, Jaffar was found unfit to stand trial. The New York District Attorney's office told E! News at the time, "The case was called yesterday in Part 71 and the defendant was found unfit to stand trial, then placed in the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health."

Also on Wednesday, Swift filed a restraining order against Julius Sandrock. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 38-year-old Colorado man was arrested outside of Swift's home in Beverly Hills in April for stalking and probation violation.

Sandrock, the documents state, was stopped outside of Swift's gate "wearing a mask and rubber gloves." Law enforcement also found items in his car after his arrest "including an empty gun holster, live ammunition, latex and black gloves, a knife, masks, black rope and various prescription medications," the court papers state.

Swift was granted the restraining order, which will stay in place until a court hearing in June. Sandrock is ordered to stay 500 yards away from Swift, her home and any of her concerts.

Swift has not commented publicly on either case.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

The Hills Cast

Here's Everything We Know About The Hills Reunion at the MTV VMAs

Cara Mund, Gretchen Carlson

Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.