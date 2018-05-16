EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Reveals if She'd Ever Have Kids on Her Own

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For Nikki Bella, her baby has always been her career, but when it comes to welcoming kids of her own, the WWE star is not here for doing it solo.

"I think the day that I choose to have a baby, I want to have that with someone. I don't think I want to do it on my own," Nikki told E! News exclusively Wednesday while promoting Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas. "I really want to create something with someone and just have that with them and if that never happens, I was never meant to be a mom and I was just meant to be the best Auntie Coco ever."

As a mom to one-year-old BirdieBrie Bella totally understands where her sister is coming from.

Watch

Nikki Bella Has Hope for Her Future With John Cena

"And it is really special when you see the person you love, that you created this," Brie gushed. "She does things that are so Bryan and then she'll do things that are so me. It's just, it's very magical. So I could see where you would want to wait for someone."

Brie also made the case for adoption and thinks Nikki is more than strong enough to create her own "Bella Army."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Babies , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

The Hills Cast

Here's Everything We Know About The Hills Reunion at the MTV VMAs

Cara Mund, Gretchen Carlson

Miss America Cara Mund Accuses Gretchen Carlson and Other Pageant Officials of Mistreatment

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

Drew Scott, Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Photos From Their Honeymoon in Ecuador

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Will Be Laid to Rest in Detroit Following a Public Viewing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.