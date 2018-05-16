Look Back at All of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Most Hilarious (and Sweet) BFF Moments

Over the years, we've been gifted with many great Hollywood friendships. There's Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and so many more. One of the greatest of them all however, would have to be Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

These two have been friends for what seems like forever and we can't get enough of them. Even when they argue—like over the Yanny/Laurel debate—they are one of the best duos around.

Because we love these BFFs and because they recently threatened to end their dynamic duo status—as a joke, don't worry—we had to shine a light on their epic friendship. Seriously, we don't know what we'd do without these two actors being such great friends. They are always there for one another, laugh at each other's jokes, and are just as invested in those maddening pop culture crazes as we are.

Check out Kaling and Novak's hilarious and sweet BFF moments below!